City resources for storm cleanup

More than 600 Des Moines residents called the City to ask for help Monday. Here's what central Iowa cities are offering their residents for storm clean up.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cleaning up after a storm is never easy, that's why cities and counties offer services to residents after severe weather.

In Des Moines alone, more than 600 residents reached out to the City asking for help with removing downed tree limbs and assessing damage.

At least 150 crew members are out clearing off the City's main streets, much like they do when there's a big storm.

Jonathan Gano with Des Moines Public Works said residents need to be patient during this time.

"I'd like to think that we will be done pushing the trees out of the roadways and by and large we will have full mobility restored by the end of tomorrow," Gano said.

"This is a widespread event, unlike a usual summer storm like one pocket of town that might get harder hit, this is evenly distributed across one metro area."

The Facebook post from the City of Des Moines below details changes with how Des Moines Public Works will pick up storm debris. Click here to head over to their website.

Ames

The City of Ames wants residents to hold onto their debris until Tuesday, which is when they will determine a public tree disposal site.

Please do not haul any debris to the Parks Maintenance Shop, 700 E.13th St. A decision about a public tree disposal site will be determined Tuesday morning.



For private tree disposal, commercial sites will accept tree limbs. (https://t.co/vHPNy9AP5E)#treedisposal 🌲 🌳 pic.twitter.com/G7vMCOVbeN — City of Ames (@cityofames) August 10, 2020

Ankeny

The City of Ankeny will provide tree and branch drop off and curbside pickup from Tuesday to Saturday this week. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The City estimates that it could take four to six weeks to clean up after the storm.

Tree and branch drop off will be held at the Prairie Ridge Aquatic Center parking lot, according to a release from the City.

Important Update: The City of Ankeny will provide tree and branch drop off and curbside pickup options for Ankeny residents in response to today's storm. View details and restrictions: https://t.co/cwUokuVgCm — City of Ankeny (@CityOfAnkeny) August 10, 2020

Boone

The City of Boone is asking residents to put their damaged trees and limbs out for crews to pick them up and dispose of them properly.

Waukee

The City of Waukee is offering assistance with clean up starting Tuesday. Tree debris should be placed with the "public right-of-way" in order for it to be collected.

West Des Moines

West Des Moines residents are advised to avoid areas with heavy damage for now while crews complete assessments.

Windsor Heights