How central Iowa communities are encouraging social distancing during fireworks displays

Several metro cities are putting on displays for the Fourth of July weekend.

DES MOINES, Iowa — This year, firework safety is not limited to proper use of handling these pyrotechnics with care.

Making sure you celebrate with caution to your health against the coronavirus will be critical as the number of positive tests in Polk County continue to rise.

"What you're doing now, what you're doing over the weekend, that can really affect everyone else around you," said Nola Aigner Davis with the Polk Co. Health Department.

Waukee, West Des Moines and Urbandale are still putting on its displays this year, but they are encouraging the public take a smart approach if you do plan to go out.

"Obviously maintain your social distance," Sgt. Chad Underwood with the Urbandale Police Department said. "Wear a mask if you choose to, it's not required at this time, but wear your mask. Basically [we're taking] a common-sense approach."

Urbandale has cancelled all of its Fourth of July events except the fireworks show at Walker-Johnston Park. People are allowed to set up on the park grounds, however, Sgt. Underwood says if you can, it's best to watch from afar.

"These are going to be a large fireworks display so we understand people are going to be gathering in their yard and throughout the community watching these," Sgt. Underwood said. "If you feel like you can find a place to park and watch them off of the roadway in a safe place, that would be a great idea as well."

Aigner Davis says, this year, it may be safer to stay home. But if you must attend, wear a mask.