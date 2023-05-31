Central Iowa dog rescue asks for help after van is totaled

The rescue said they're looking for help after a wreck involving its transportation van over the weekend.

The owner of Second Chance Dog Rescue of Iowa, located in Prole, said her husband was driving when he fainted, which caused the van he was driving to crash.

"The van went airborne and hit a telephone pole. This is the van we use to pick up dogs all over Iowa and to take dogs to the vet," the Tuesday Facebook post reads in part.

Their dog was inside, and he's expected to recover. But they say money is tight, and they need to pick up dogs by next Wednesday.