Why you should put your decorations and trash cans away before Wednesday

Central Iowa will be under a High Wind Warning for Wednesday, so if you like your blow-up Santa, you should put it away now.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's hard to believe that Wednesday will be Dec. 15 in Iowa, especially with record-high temps heading our way. But Iowans shouldn't set up their lawn chairs in the front yard.

Local 5 meteorologists say Wednesday morning will be windy with south winds around 20-30 miles per hour. By the afternoon, wind gusts could exceed 60 mph.

However, Iowa's weather forecast for Wednesday is not the same setup folks saw last weekend in Kentucky nor is it similar to the 2020 derecho.

Officials in the Des Moines metro area are urging folks to put any holiday decorations, patio furniture and trash cans away Tuesday night or before they start their day on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has several tips for what Iowans should do on Wednesday when the wind blows:

Beware of loose outdoor items

Stay clear of hazards from above, such as trees, power lines and other potential falling hazards

Be careful on the road by holding the steering wheel with both hands and slowing down. Avoid high-profile vehicles.

Stay away from windows, even if the temperatures are nice out.

⚠️High Wind Warning tomorrow afternoon and evening.



Winds are forecast to gust 55 to 70 mph. Expect dangerous travel and identify safety plans now. It's also a good time to secure outdoor objects! #iawx pic.twitter.com/9BqkwNwIgz — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) December 14, 2021

While Iowans are tying down their blow-up Santas, MidAmerican Energy will be responding to any reports of power outages.

"We are planning to make sure that we've got enough coverage 24/7. We have all hands on deck," said Geoff Greenwood with MidAmerican. "We also have tree crews that are ready to go at a moment's notice should we need to clear trees. So we are geared up we've been preparing and we are ready should something happen."