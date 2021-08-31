Volunteers from Central Iowa head to the Gulf Coast to clean up after Hurricane Ida

Volunteers from the Nebraska-Iowa Red Cross are helping clean up the aftermath left behind by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and Mississippi.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hurricane Ida pummeled parts of Louisiana and Mississippi when it tore through the states, leaving behind destruction.

But groups like the Red Cross with volunteers from central Iowa are headed down to help with the cleanup.

"We have some 600 Red Cross volunteers that are either already on the ground or are deploying today or tomorrow," Emily Holley, the communications manager for the Nebraska-Iowa Red Cross region, said.

10 volunteers from Iowa, some from central Iowa, were among the volunteers heading to the Gulf Coast. More volunteers departed Tuesday and will be taking three Emergency Response vehicles filled with supplies.

Holley said some of the group's responsibilities could include handing out relief kits throughout hard-hit neighborhoods or offering emotional support.

"Keeping them comfortable, and keeping them calm and just letting them know that someone is there for them," Holley said. "In my experience, in having been deployed during a disaster, you know that goes a long way."

With Hurricane Ida causing damage to Louisiana and Mississippi, Holley said there is an opportunity for people here in central Iowa to help those in need.

People can donate money through the Red Cross website, which can go to buy supplies, or people can look for places to donate blood.

"We want to make sure people have that blood when they need it," Holley said.

The group of volunteers leaving Tuesday hit the road to go south at 9 a.m.