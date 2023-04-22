1 dead, 2 injured in Cerro Gordo County crash Friday, Iowa State Patrol says

According to the crash report, a minivan headed west on Highway 18 crossed the center line and hit two eastbound vehicles around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa — One driver is dead and two others are injured following a crash in Cerro Gordo County Friday, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 18 and 4 Winds Drive in Clear Lake, just east of Ventura.

According to the report, a minivan headed west on Highway 18 crossed the center line and hit two vehicles traveling eastbound.

All three drivers were in critical condition. First responders transported them to MercyOne of North Iowa.

The minivan driver, 65-year-old Diane Schmidt of Garner, Iowa, died from her injuries. The other drivers remain hospitalized, and their current conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.




