1 dead following rollover accident on Highway 141, Dallas County Sheriff's Officesays

39-year-old Chad Morman was an industrial technology teacher at Perry High School.

PERRY, Iowa — Students and faculty at Perry High School are mourning the loss of a teacher who died in a car crash early Sunday morning.

Dallas County EMS and Woodward First Responders received a report of an accident in the 25000 block of Highway 141 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release.

When first responders arrived, they located a truck with severe damage. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office believes the truck rolled several times before coming to rest in a field on the north side of Highway 141.

First responders located 39-year-old Chad Morman, of Perry, just north of the truck.

Morman, an industrial technology teacher at Perry High School, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The school said in a Facebook post that there will be counselors available for students and faculty.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those affected by his passing," the post said in part.