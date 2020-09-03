Changes at Glenwood Resouce Center: Iowa DHS staff now 'directly responsible' for individuals

In November 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice announced an investigation into alleged human experimentation at Glenwood Resource Center.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Glenwood Resource Center is running with updated staffing and operation policies as of Feb. 1, 2020.

Glenwood Resource Center, which is overseen by the Iowa Department of Human Services, is a state-run facility for people with disabilities.

Some of the changes include "clarified roles of team members in advocating for individuals' care plans and supports within the interdisciplinary team," according to the Department of Human Services.

Another change is that staff are directly responsible for specific individuals in their care rather than "zones," or physical space.

The center has also standardized what requires "enhanced supervision" and "clarifies the related expectations of team members."

DHS has also clarified staff responsibilities in supporting individuals while in off-campus medical facilities.

DHS is currently in the process of reviewing, updating and deploying policies related to resident care, safety and staffing.

Updating safety policies related to informed consent is currently being looked at.

The DOJ investigation set these changes in motion after alerting the state of Iowa that they're investigating allegations of human subject experiments and sexual arousal studies. That initial notification was sent on Nov. 21, 2019.

The Iowa Department of Human Services started its own investigation soon after the feds notified them they were investigating.

On Dec. 30, 2019, DHS Director Kelly Garcia fired Jerry Rea, who was the supervisor of Glenwood Resource Center.