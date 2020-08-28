Changes coming to Brown and Black Forum

There is change coming to the Brown and Black Forum.
It's a forum that happens every year to highlight issues facing the black community and people of color as we near the presidential election.
This year, they're expanding and changing leadership.
"Voting is the key for all of this," producer Markaus said. "Low voter turnout is what keeps people in power that we don't need in power. Drilling that home and finding ways to get people excited is the main goal. Anyone who has watching it in the past, your not going to disappointed. All the things you love are going to be there. I've just broadened it a bit. Often the voice of the church or older or extremely educated, but as we've seen there are some of us who are the receiving end of violence. So bridging that gap and making sure we're all apart of this process is huge."
The Brown and Black Forum has happened every year since the mid-1980's.
Local 5 News is the local media sponsor of the events this year.
The first one will be held September 24.