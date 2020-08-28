Changes coming to Brown and Black Forum

"Voting is the key for all of this," producer Markaus said. "Low voter turnout is what keeps people in power that we don't need in power. Drilling that home and finding ways to get people excited is the main goal. Anyone who has watching it in the past, your not going to disappointed. All the things you love are going to be there. I've just broadened it a bit. Often the voice of the church or older or extremely educated, but as we've seen there are some of us who are the receiving end of violence. So bridging that gap and making sure we're all apart of this process is huge."