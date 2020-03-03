Charges dismissed against man accused of vehicular homicide in Des Moines crash that killed 2

Court documents state that "there is not probable cause to believe" 23-year-old Alejandro Contreras committed the crimes.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have been dropped against a man accused of killing two people in a Des Moines crash in late February.

23-year-old Alejandro Dean Contreras was previously charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle — Reckless Driving in an accident that occurred near SW 9th Street and Marion Street on Feb. 20.

Des Moines Police said a 2005 Honda sedan driven by Contreras drove broadsided a 2000 Ford sedan Mauricio Ruiz Quintana was driving.

Officers said Quintana and another passenger his vehicle, Brayan Martinez Ruiz, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Both of them later died from their injuries.

According to police, they spoke with witnesses at the scene who stated excessive speed was a factor in the crash.