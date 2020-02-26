Chariton police, fire personnel explain Wednesday's extended school lockout

Officers placed schools in a lockout Wednesday.

CHARITON, Iowa — Chariton police are sharing new information after a tense Wednesday in the community.

Officers shared what they're learning in their investigation on Facebook Thursday.

Officers said a homeowner intentionally damaged his gas line, causing a large amount of natural gas to be released. They said when an Alliant Energy crew member arrived, the homeowner made aggressive actions.

They said due to an unconfirmed report of a possible gunshot, Chariton officers wanted Van Allen Elementary into a lockdown.

Police said eventually, Van Allen shifted into a "lockout" response, to ensure students wouldn't be able to go into the affected area.

Officers said the resident exiting the house, and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at officers that had surrounded the area.

Local 5 has learned the Iowa State Patrol assisted with authorities in Chariton on the incident.

Police said Van Allen Elementary will have mental health professionals on site to support any student or staff.