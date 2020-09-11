Special education teacher in Charles City passes away from coronavirus

Darla Arends worked as an educator for decades.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa — "Death of a family member" is the title of the press release sent out to Charles City School District teachers and parents regarding Darla Arends' passing.

Arends was a special education teacher at Charles City High School for 25 years. She got sick with coronavirus in September and died from the disease on Nov. 6, according to the district.

"In her 25 years at Charles City High School, Ms. Arends touched the lives of many students, parents, and staff as a special education teacher," said the district in a statement. "Her reach went well beyond her classroom and students, serving as a mentor for her Charles City Family. She is a beloved and valuable member of our family, and she will be deeply missed. When asked why she was a teacher, she responded, “to help students become themselves.”

Counseling services will be offered to teachers and students on Tuesday when the school week begins.