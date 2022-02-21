x
Chase ends with car on fire in East Village, police say

A chase that began in Norwalk ended with a crash in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An attempted traffic stop in Norwalk turned into a police chase that eventually reached Des Moines' East Village, according to police.

A Norwalk officer initially tried to stop the vehicle for equipment violations shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle didn't stop until it crashed into a stop sign at East 5th Street and East Locust Street in Des Moines.

Police said the car caught fire after everyone had gotten out and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

