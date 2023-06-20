EPA to try and fix chemically contaminated groundwater in Des Moines

The EPA invited the public to hear about their proposal to add the Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE Superfund Site in Des Moines to the National Priorities List on Tuesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) held a community meeting Tuesday night to inform the public that they plan to propose Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE site in Des Moines to the National Priorities List in September for support of long-term clean-up efforts of the groundwater to prevent exposure to drinking water.

“What was found is a chemical called trichlorethylene… it’s commonly called TCE. And we’re also finding its breakdown products cis-1,2-DCE specifically that’s in the groundwater," said Lauren Murphy, the remedial project manager of the EPA.

In 2004, the Iowa DNR discovered hazardous waste at the Lot 46 Valley Gardens TCE site. And then in 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency took over the site for federal assistance.

For reference, Lot 46 operates as a TCE contaminated groundwater site, but the problem recently has been its proximity to the Des Moines Water Works intake gallery for their drinking water plant.

Officials detected chemicals like TCE in samples from the water works plant along the Raccoon River, but the EPA assures that all drinking water is safe.

However, people living in the metro area remain worried.

"I am super concerned," said Emerson Adams. "I got two little kids, and to hear what is coming out of the faucet could have chemicals that we don’t know anything about," really frustrates him.

And Emerson Adams' brother, Cameron, said that he even though he doesn’t drink tap water, a potential drinking water contamination would still impact him.

“I mean it’s still the stuff we’re bathing in. It’s the stuff we’re brushing our teeth with," he said.

The EPA said they hope to get the site officially listed by March of 2024. And then officials will investigate the groundwater to provide the best treatment options at Lot 46 to prevent contamination to your drinking water.

Murphy also said that there's no risk to using the Raccoon River.