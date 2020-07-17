Cher postpones 'Here We Go Again' tour, including Des Moines show

Wells Fargo Arena shared Friday that the Cher concert initially scheduled for Sept. 28 will be postponed to a later date due to COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another concert.

Friday, the Cher 'Here We Go Again' tour, which was scheduled to visit Des Moines on Monday, Sept. 28, announced it would be postponed until further notice.

“It breaks my heart to have to postpone our shows, " Cher said in a message to her fans. "I will be back on stage as soon as we know it is completely safe for everybody to come together and have fun again."

The Iowa Events Center doesn't yet know what the new date will be, but right now the plan is that the concert will happen eventually. If you already have tickets, there are a couple options to go with:

First, you could just hang onto your ticket until the new date is announced. All tickets will roll over to the new date, so you won't have to buy tickets again when that announcement comes.