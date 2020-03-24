x
Chicago woman gets 50 years for beating death of son in Iowa

Prosecutors say 5-year-old Ja’Shawn Bussell had 17 broken ribs and bruises from the top of his head to his ankles.
Credit: AP
This photo combo provided by Scott County (Iowa) Jail shows from left, Tre Henderson and Jacqueline Rambert. Rambert was sentenced to 50 years in prison on charges stemming from the beating death of her 5-year-old son Friday, March 20, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa. She'd pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts. Prosecutors agreed to drop a murder charge in return for her pleas. Rambert also had agreed to testify against her co-defendant and former boyfriend, Tre Henderson. He was convicted Feb. 13, 2020, of first-degree murder and other crimes. (Scott County (Iowa) Jail via AP)

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman from Chicago has been sentenced to 50 years in prison on charges stemming from the beating death of her 5-year-old son in Iowa. 

Jacqueline Rambert was sentenced Friday in Davenport. She'd pleaded guilty to two child endangerment charges. Her co-defendant, Tre Henderson, was convicted of murder and is scheduled to be sentenced April 1 to life in prison. Prosecutors say Ja’Shawn Bussell had 17 broken ribs and bruises from the top of his head to his ankles after Henderson beat him in April 2018.

Henderson and Rambert are from Chicago and were living in a Davenport apartment when the boy was beaten.

