Chick-fil-A to temporarily close dining room seating over coronavirus

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A will be closing its dining rooms to help prevent person-to-person contact in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus in its locations nationwide.
The company said the move is only temporary and would take different forms at different locations. Some restaurants may only offer service through the drive-thrus while others may offer takeout, delivery or mobile ordering options
On Friday, the company announced it would close its playgrounds and serve meals in carry-out packaging; though guests at that time could have still eaten at the restaurant.
The drive-thru also stopped offering a printed menu. The company said then that beverage refill service may also change though it's unclear what form that change could take.
Central Iowa Chick-fil-A locations in Des Moines, Ankeny and West Des Moines (both the University Ave and Jordan Creek Town Center locations) confirmed that their dining rooms will be closed.
