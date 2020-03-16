x
Chick-fil-A to temporarily close dining room seating over coronavirus

The company said it's hoping the move will help slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting person-to-person contact.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A will be closing its dining rooms to help prevent person-to-person contact in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus in its locations nationwide.

The company said the move is only temporary and would take different forms at different locations. Some restaurants may only offer service through the drive-thrus while others may offer takeout, delivery or mobile ordering options

On Friday, the company announced it would close its playgrounds and serve meals in carry-out packaging; though guests at that time could have still eaten at the restaurant.

The drive-thru also stopped offering a printed menu. The company said then that beverage refill service may also change though it's unclear what form that change could take.

Central Iowa Chick-fil-A locations in Des Moines, Ankeny and West Des Moines (both the University Ave and Jordan Creek Town Center locations) confirmed that their dining rooms will be closed.

Chick-fil-A Ankeny
Things are a little different these days and we want to be as prepar... ed as possible to help keep our team safe and those who eat with us safe. Your experience when eating with us will look a little different than you are used to and we appreciate your patience with this as it may not be as fast as before.
Chick-fil-A Jordan Creek Town Center
Chick-fil-A Jordan Creek Town Center, West Des Moines. 682 likes · 66 talking about this · 811 were here. EAT MORE CHIKIN
Chick-fil-A Merle Hay
The health and well-being of our guests and team members is of utmos... t importance. *** Out of an abundance of caution, and in order to serve and care for our community, our restaurant will serve guests in the drive-thru only. Starting Monday, March 16th, our dining room will be closed.
