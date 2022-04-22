Iowa family hosts Chinese Ambassador to the US a decade after welcoming Xi Jinping

The Kimberley family welcomed Ambassador Qin Gang to their farm in Maxwell, Iowa on Friday.

MAXWELL, Iowa — Qin Gang, Chinese Ambassador to the United States, spent the week in Iowa, ending it in Maxwell with the Kimberley family.

The Kimberleys are well versed in hosting distinguished guests. In 2012, the farming family hosted then-Vice President Xi Jinping during a visit he made to the U.S. They also work with the Hebei province on a demonstration farm to showcase modern farming techniques modeled after the Kimberley farm.

Iowa and Hebei, China have had a sister-state relationship since 1983.

The ambassador spent time asking the family questions about certain farming techniques and spoke on the importance of a strong agricultural relationship between the two countries.

"American farmers are all warm, sincere, and hardworking," Gang said. "Like Chinese farmers. You share a great responsibility for people of the world. Every time you talk to those farmers, you not only talk about 'My farm, my family'. You have a worry for people in hunger and you want to feed people. I want to make you assured that there's a never change certainty that is China. China will continue to buy more agricultural products."

"The trade between us helps increase incomes of American farmers but also it diversified the foods on the plates of Chinese people on our kitchen table. We'd like to buy more."

Rick Kimberley believes agriculture gives the two nations a common ground to find understanding and work together, especially during times of unrest.

"Building relationships is really important in the world today," he said. "And agriculture is one way we can build those relationships. We need China. China needs us. And so we have to work at it. When you have anything important, it's never easy. And so you have to work at it. And the two countries have to come together for the betterment of the world."