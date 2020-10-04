Churches adjust to social distancing rules ahead of Easter Sunday

Most services will be held through streaming services or digital platforms.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Easter Sunday will have a bit of a different feel this year than in those past.

Instead of getting dressed up in your Sunday best to head to church, Easter services will be on your screen at your home.

Churches all across the metro are continuing to adapt how they are conducting service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, Vice President Mike Pence encouraged churches to still celebrate Easter Sunday while maintaining social distancing.

To do that, most churches are turning to live streams of their Easter Sunday services.

"If you would walk into the church right now it would look like a normal Easter setup. We have everything like we normally would with the flowers and Easter lilies. The only difference is that there won't be any congregation. There will be someone with a camera walking around getting different views," explains one metro pastor.

Hickman Road Church of Christ is even giving out Easter eggs so its members can avoid heading to the store.

It's only temporary, though.