City of Ames appoints Geoff Huff as new Police Chief

The department veteran has been serving as Interim Police Chief since Chuck Cychosz retired in 2020.

AMES, Iowa — Following a nationwide recruiting effort, the city of Ames has decided to promote one of their own to serve as Police Chief.

City Manager Steve Schainker announced Friday that Interim Police Chief Geoff Huff has been appointed to the post. He's been serving in his current role since former Chief Chuck Cychosz retired in August, 2020.

Huff, who has been with the department since 1994, has served in multiple roles including: Police Officer, Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Commander. The University of Northern Iowa graduate has also graduated from the American Military University and the FBI National Academy.