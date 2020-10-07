Ames Chief of Police to retire in August

AMES, Iowa — Ames Chief of Police Chuck Cychosz will step down in August, the city has announced.
Cychosz joined the Ames Police Department in 2002 as Support Services Manager, and was promoted to chief in 2007.
"There is never a great time to retire, but I made the decision,” Cychosz said in a statement. "It has been a privilege to work side by side with talented, committed people. I feel our residents value the work of law enforcement every day. They may not know the details, but they see the results and know that Ames is special."
An interim chief will be named "in the next few weeks", according a city release.
Cychosz's last day will be Monday, Aug. 3.