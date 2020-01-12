City of Ames debuts fleet of hybrid cars for police

It's a way for the city to be more sustainable.

AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames is working on replacing its patrol vehicles with new hybrid cars to become more sustainable.

In November, the Ames Police Department recently debuted the new Ford Police Interceptor Utility Hybrids. This is the second hybrid patrol vehicle in the Police Department fleet.

The vehicle has proved efficient and reliable, according to the city.

According to a city social media post, police vehicles operate long hours in difficult conditions. With the utility hybrids, the reduction in engine run times has reduced overall fuel and maintenance costs.

While a non-hybrid unit averages $4,600 over a six-month period in fuel and maintenance, the new utility hybrids have averaged $2,000 over the same time frame.