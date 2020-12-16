City of Ames announces planned power outage Thursday

The power outage will affect approximately three dozes homes in west Ames.

AMES, Iowa — The City of Ames says that approximately three dozen homes will be a part of a planned power outage on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Ames Electric Services will facilitating the removal of trees encroaching on power lines.

According to a press release from the city, the power outage will effect neighbors on the east side of Yuma Avenue and west side of Arizona Avenue from Ross Road to Phoenix Street. Arizona Avenue from Ross Road to Phoenix Street will be closed to through traffic to allow for large equipment to travel through.

Neighbors who are being affected are being notified by the city by phone and/or notices left at their home.