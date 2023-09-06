City of Des Moines looking for feedback on improving Grand Avenue, Locust Street

City engineers are determining the feasibility of converting both streets from one-ways to two-ways from 2nd Avenue to 15th Street.

Editor's note: The video above is from July 2023.

The City of Des Moines is looking for your feedback, on the future of two streets, in hopes of making them safer.

They shared they've received thousands of comments related to the Grand Avenue/Locust Street conversion study. City engineers are determining the feasibility of converting both streets from one-ways to two-ways from 2nd Avenue to 15th Street.

The plan is based on recommendations from a downtown walkability study conducted in 2017.

Right now, the city is inviting people to share their opinions on alternative designs.