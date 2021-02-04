City of Des Moines Parks and Recreation hiring for seasonal positions

Leaders said they're looking for 132 lifeguards to fully staff its five pools and aquatic centers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you're looking for a job, the Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department wants to hear from you.

They tell Local 5 they're looking for 132 lifeguards to fully staff its five pools and aquatic centers ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

In addition, they said they want to hire 25 wading pool attendants at its five wading pools and four splash pools.

Leaders are also looking to fill different positions, like working at the Gray's Lake concession stand, or help with numerous programs like Free Flicks and Yoga in the Park.

The Parks and Recreation Department said in 2020, even during the COVID-19, nearly 20,000 people visited its aquatic centers and 955 people learned to swim.

