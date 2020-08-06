Des Moines City Council to vote on racial profiling ordinance; advocates say measure needs strengthened

The NAACP and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement have both criticized the ordinance for being "weak" and throwing out demands that were initially agreed upon.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In light of the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests around central Iowa, the Des Moines City Council will vote Monday on an ordinance to try and stop racially-biased policing by the Des Moines Police Department.

The ordinance will be discussed at the very start of the meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom, which can be accessed here.

There has been some backlash from both the NAACP and the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, saying the proposed ordinance is weak and doesn't include many of the demands they initially requested.

As it stands right now, the ordinance says the following:

Biased policing and racial profiling are prohibited, and officers are to "exercise their authority and and to accord fair and impartial treatment to all persons."

Individual demographics can't be taken into account when performing law enforcement duties, unless they're part of a specific description-based identification (i.e. "the suspect is a white male").

Officers will not use terms and language that is derogatory or belittling to any individual demographic, unless it's necessary to include them in official reports (i.e. reporting that a perp called a victim the "n" word)

Officers are not to take action based on info from members of the public or other officers that is believed to be motivated by race or any other demographic

Any member of the public that witnesses racially-biased policing within the DMPD may file a complaint. No one will be discouraged, intimidated or coerced from filing a complaint, and no one will be discriminated or retaliated against because a complaint was filed.

Supervisors will ensure the work environment is free of bias and racial profiling by any means necessary, including periodic inspection of body and dash cams, traffic stop data and reports and field inspections of police/citizen interaction.

Supervisors will be expected to take the appropriate action when a violation of the ordinance occurs, and ensure that no retaliation be carried out against those who file complaints.