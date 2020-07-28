2-year-old at Clarion daycare center tests positive for COVID-19

The Kids Korner Daycare Center is not required to close but says they have decided to keep the public's best interest in mind by closing it's doors for two weeks.

CLARION, Iowa — A daycare center is closing it's doors for two weeks after a 2-year-old who attends the center tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kids Korner Daycare Center posted on it's Facebook page Monday night that the child had not been at the center since Monday, July 20th and did not start showing symptoms until they had returned home that night.

According to the post, the center has contacted the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services.

During the closure, Kids Korner Daycare says thorough cleaning and disinfecting will be done and no parents will be responsible for payments during the closure.