x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Cleanup on Court Ave. as another wave of violence overtakes peaceful protest

Windows were shattered, trash cans were flipped and walls and windows were spray painted amid the protest turned riot Saturday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second night in a row, what started as a peaceful protest turned violent thanks to a small group of "agitators."

Even more destruction was wrought Saturday, as the Polk County Courthouse and much of the Court Ave. Entertainment District saw windows smashed, walls and windows vandalized and trash cans flipped.

Credit: Lauren Hunt, WOI
Rocks were thrown through a first-floor window of the Polk County Court House Saturday night, as a small group of protesters turned to violence at a peaceful gathering.
Credit: Lauren Hunt, WOI

RELATED: DMPD calling for unity after riots leave parts of Court Ave. district destroyed

Sunday morning, crews were in full clean-up mode, trying to, at the very least, get the debris out of the way.

Des Moines Police say upwards of a dozen businesses were impacted by Saturday's events.

RELATED: US cities assess protest damage, await another day of unrest