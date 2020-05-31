Cleanup on Court Ave. as another wave of violence overtakes peaceful protest

Windows were shattered, trash cans were flipped and walls and windows were spray painted amid the protest turned riot Saturday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second night in a row, what started as a peaceful protest turned violent thanks to a small group of "agitators."

Even more destruction was wrought Saturday, as the Polk County Courthouse and much of the Court Ave. Entertainment District saw windows smashed, walls and windows vandalized and trash cans flipped.

Sunday morning, crews were in full clean-up mode, trying to, at the very least, get the debris out of the way.