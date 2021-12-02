'It's a great opportunity to showcase our town': City of Clinton prepares to host RAGBRAI

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled RAGBRAI in 2020, Clinton is preparing to be the last stop on the famous bike ride across Iowa.

CLINTON, Iowa — In a few months, Clinton will welcome back warm weather and thousands of bikers as RAGBRAI comes to the river city.

Lesley Webster, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau said it's Clinton's time to shine.

"It's a great opportunity for us," Webster said. "It's a great opportunity to showcase our town, our community, what we have to offer."

The ride across Iowa was supposed to come to Clinton summer 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic canceled those plans. Now, thousands of bikers will travel across Iowa from Le Mars to dip their tires in the Mississippi River in Clinton, signaling the end of the ride.

Webster says it'll be a boost for Clinton not only on July 31, 2021 when bikers arrive.

"A lot of times, people kind of forget we're here," Webster said. "We're way over at the edge of the state, and maybe they plan their trip somewhere else, within the state, but there is so much here."

She hopes those visitors will be back for more.

From organizing volunteers to the route through town, Matt Parbs, director of the Saw Mill Museum, said there is a lot of planning to do before this summer.

"It's the fact that people come from around the world, and people will be riding their bike around the world, coming here to Iowa just for the river to river experience," he says. "There's nothing like it."

Clinton is doing everything it can to make sure RAGBRAI is a smooth ride after last year made them hit the brakes.