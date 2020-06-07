City of Clive halts dangerous "bridge jumping" trend

The City says in the past two months, the activity had picked up in popularity.

CLIVE, Iowa — Clive City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance banning jumping off bridges.

Now, anyone who takes part in the dangerous activity may face a simple misdemeanor charge.

In a release, City Manager Peter De Kock said there has been a "significant increase in reported bridge jumping" over the past two months. In particular, people have been jumping off the Clive Greenbelt bridge, which is north of the Campbell Recreation Area.

City officials say the activity could be fatal because water levels below the bridges change frequently. They add that debris and dangerous objects may be underneath the water.

The City has now posted signs about the new ordinance around bridges "where jumping and climbing has been observed."