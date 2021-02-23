Clive Behavioral Health opens new doors for mental health treatment in metro

The first-ever free-standing mental health hospital was built in partnership between Universal Health Services and MercyOne.

CLIVE, Iowa — A new clinic in the metro is offering a more holistic approach to mental health treatment for residents.

The Clive Behavioral Hospital officially opened its doors on Monday for adults. The facility is the first-ever free-standing mental health hospital in the metro.

Located on NW 114th Street, the hospital was built in partnership between Universal Health Services and MercyOne.

Hospital leaders said the facility will eventually be able to serve 134 patients at a time once it's completely up and running. Services for children will start this summer.

The goal of the hospital is to provide a more holistic approach to mental health treatment.

"We really want to treat each patient like a guest," said Dr. Sasha Khosravi, chief medical officer at the hospital. "Develop an individualized treatment plan as well and really meet the patient where they're at on their journey in life."

"This is not going to be a place where a client comes in and be there in a dimly lit room for a few days, a few weeks, and then go home and feel like they haven't been lifted up," said Dr. Eric Barlow, a psychiatrist for the hospital. "I think that is very, very important."

The new facility features:

100 beds in a state-of-the-art building spanning 83,000 square-feet;

six distinct 16- and 18-bed units, including future dedicated units for children and adolescents;

dedicated space for intensive day programs and outpatient care; and

a gymnasium and outdoor recreation areas to encourage full well-being.

Mental health over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic has become a huge topic.

"Recent data reflects almost a 40-50% increase in some mental health issues," Khosravi said. "Primarily in the realm of anxiety as well as depression and increased suicide rates. So we're going to be feeling that even post-pandemic."