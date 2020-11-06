Clive city leaders looking for insight around police procedures as result of nationwide protests

CLIVE, Iowa — The city of Clive has a small police force compared to others in the surrounding area; it's a community of about 17,000. Protests haven't been happening day in and day out in the city like they have in Des Moines and other areas, but nevertheless, city leaders have organized a meeting with their police chief on Thursday night to talk about policies and procedures for officers.

"We have been hearing from multiple people that they want to understand: what are we doing now, is that what has been explained, are there any changes that we should be making moving forward, and much like the rest of the nation is trying to evaluate, are the services that are currently housed within the poice department, are they the right services and the right priorities?" said Judkins. "It is something that is always on our minds...but there's not doubt that the recent protests have shown a light on this topic and there is no question that that has fostered the real spotlight on the focus of tonight's meeting."