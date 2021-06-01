Clive death believed to be accidental, police say

"While we continue to look at the evidence, indications are this was an accidental death," the Clive Police Department tweeted Tuesday night.

CLIVE, Iowa — The death of a person in Clive Tuesday evening is believed to be accidental, according to the Clive Police Department.

Officers were in the 9100 block of Franklin Avenue as well as investigators with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, according to a Twitter post from the department.

A follow-up tweet says investigators have since cleared the scene and there is no threat to the public.

"While we continue to look at the evidence, indications are this was an accidental death," the department tweeted. "Our thoughts are with the family as they struggle with the loss of their loved one."

Information about the individual who passed is not available at this time. Clive police continue to look at the evidence surrounding their death.