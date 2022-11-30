x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Clive police searching for First International Bank robbery suspect

The suspect is described as a white man with a larger build wearing a ski mask, goggles and a "Carhartt-style jacket and pants."

More Videos

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect they believe robbed the First Interstate Bank Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

A man entered the bank, located at 13150 Hickman Road, at approximately 10:18 a.m. and then jumped over the counter. The suspect then forced employees to open a safe at gunpoint before fleeing on foot from the bank. 

Police claim he then ran south into a wooded area near the Greenbelt Trail with an unknown amount of cash.  

The suspect is described as a white man with a larger build wearing a ski mask, goggles and a "Carhartt-style jacket and pants."

If you have any information about the robbery or see someone matching the suspect's description, police ask you to call 515-867-5017.

Arriving Clive Officers were assisted by Urbandale, Waukee, and West Des Moines Police Officers and a West Des Moines K9 unit. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.  

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube 


Before You Leave, Check This Out