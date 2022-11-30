Clive police searching for First International Bank robbery suspect

The suspect is described as a white man with a larger build wearing a ski mask, goggles and a "Carhartt-style jacket and pants."

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect they believe robbed the First Interstate Bank Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

A man entered the bank, located at 13150 Hickman Road, at approximately 10:18 a.m. and then jumped over the counter. The suspect then forced employees to open a safe at gunpoint before fleeing on foot from the bank.

Police claim he then ran south into a wooded area near the Greenbelt Trail with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man with a larger build wearing a ski mask, goggles and a "Carhartt-style jacket and pants."

If you have any information about the robbery or see someone matching the suspect's description, police ask you to call 515-867-5017.

Arriving Clive Officers were assisted by Urbandale, Waukee, and West Des Moines Police Officers and a West Des Moines K9 unit.

