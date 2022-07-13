3 cats dead after house fire in Clive

The crews quickly contained the flames. However, damage to the structure and the contents of the home is estimated at $125,000.

CLIVE, Iowa — Three cats died in a house fire in Clive Tuesday night, Clive Fire Department officials said.

Occupants of the Forest Avenue home arrived to their residence to find smoke in the garage. Upon opening the door to the kitchen, they were met with even more smoke.

The Clive Fire Department arrived at around 6 p.m., where they were assisted by Westcom Dispatch, the Clive Police Department and fire departments from Windsor Heights, Urbandale and West Des Moines.

The crews were able to quickly contain the flames. However, damage to the structure and the contents of the home is estimated at $125,000. Additionally, three cats died in the fire.

The fire allegedly started around the top of the kitchen stove.