City of Clive closes facilities to public starting today

CLIVE, Iowa — Due to the number of COVID-19 cases growing in Polk and Dallas counties, the City of Clive announced the closure of city facilities to the public.

This includes Clive City Hall, Clive Public Library, Dymond Public Safety Facility and Clive Public Works Building. City staff will continue to be available and provide services by phone, online or through limited in-person appointments.

Park shelters, the Special Events Building, trails, courts, fields, and recreation programs remain open.