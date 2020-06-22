Clive police searching for missing man considered 'endangered'

26-year-old Joel Moots is a homeless individual who was last seen at a Des Moines shelter on may 31.

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Police Department is asking for the public's health in locating a missing man they consider "endangered."

26-year-old Joel Moots is a homeless individual who was last seen at a Des Moines shelter on may 31. He is 5'11" and 175 pounds with shaggy blonde hair and a beard. He also has severe acne on his face.

"Joel is without medications to treat serious mental health conditions," police said. "Joel's family is very concerned about him and would like him to be safe."