Clive police: Body found along Greenbelt Trail

The individual has not yet been identified.

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Police Department says a body found along the Greenbelt Trail over the weekend does not appear to be the result of foul play.

Police were notified of a "suspicious situation" by a hiker along the trail around 1 p.m. Saturday at 10490 Maddox Parkway. Officers responded to a wooded area just south of 2135 NW 108th St, according to a release.

Officers located a deceased person at that location.

Clive police detectives and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were both called in to work the case.

The person's body had been in the location for a "long period of time," police said.

"There was no preliminary indication of foul play nor any need for a public safety concern," the department said in a release. "An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death."