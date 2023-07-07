x
Clive police warn of scam after citizen loses nearly $7,000

Someone claiming to be a Polk County Sheriff's Deputy allegedly lied to the victim about an outstanding arrest warrant and then asked for cryptocurrency.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bitcoin against the background of dollar bills. exchange bitcoin for dollars. fall of bitcoin.

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Police Department is warning residents about a "sophisticated scam" that recently swindled someone out of nearly $7,000.

According to a Friday Facebook post, someone claiming to be a Polk County Sheriff's Deputy lied to the victim about an outstanding arrest warrant and eventually convinced the victim to send $6,600 through a Bitcoin ATM.

Investigation into this scamming incident is ongoing, but police said it can be harder to trace currency changes from cash to cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, once they occur.

"Unfortunately, scammers are taking advantage of this technology to exploit innocent victims. Once the funds are transferred, they become virtually untraceable, making it incredibly challenging to recover the money," the post reads in part. 

Police said that law enforcement would never reach out to anyone demanding payment over the phone or using Bitcoin ATMs. So, if you get a call asking for just that, take down the details and report it to police or the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

 You can read the full post below: 

Press Release: Clive Citizen Falls Victim to Bitcoin ATM Scam After Receiving Fraudulent Call from Impersonator of Polk...

Posted by Clive Police Department on Friday, July 7, 2023

