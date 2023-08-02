'Please continue to avoid the area': Gas leak closes down part of NW 86th Street in Clive, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Part of 86th Street in Clive is closed Tuesday evening due to a gas leak.
The leak happened on NW 86th Street after a contracting firm hit a natural gas line during work. It shut down the road from University Avenue to University/Swanson Boulevard, according to the Clive Police Department.
"Please continue to avoid the area. We'll let you know when it opens back up, but this is why such a closure is needed," the department's Facebook post reads in part.
The city of Clive expects repairs will likely continue overnight into Thursday morning.
Local 5 has reached out to MidAmerican Energy and the Clive Police Department for more information but has yet to hear back.
