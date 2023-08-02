'Please continue to avoid the area': Gas leak closes down part of NW 86th Street in Clive, police say

The leak happened in the 1400 block of NW 86th Street and shut down the road from University Avenue to University/Swanson Boulevard, according to the Clive Police De

DES MOINES, Iowa — Part of 86th Street in Clive is closed Tuesday evening due to a gas leak.

The leak happened on NW 86th Street after a contracting firm hit a natural gas line during work. It shut down the road from University Avenue to University/Swanson Boulevard, according to the Clive Police Department.

"Please continue to avoid the area. We'll let you know when it opens back up, but this is why such a closure is needed," the department's Facebook post reads in part.

The city of Clive expects repairs will likely continue overnight into Thursday morning.

Local 5 has reached out to MidAmerican Energy and the Clive Police Department for more information but has yet to hear back.

The NW 86th street closure remains for the time being. Repairs are being made. Continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fnMh1B12GS — Clive Police Dept (@ClivePolice) August 3, 2023

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.