Clive police looking for suspect accused of using counterfeit debit card

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Police Department needs your identifying a credit card scammer.
Police say, the suspect used a cloned or counterfeited debit card and pin number of the victim after they fell for a phishing scheme to obtain PINs of compromised debit cards.
The department posted the surveillance pictures on Facebook Thursday.
If you have any information, please contact Detective Maurio Coleman at 515-867-5008.
Officials also want to remind you that a financial institution will not call it's customers and ask personal information or for a PIN.
If you receive a call or a text asking from this information, immediately contact you financial institution.