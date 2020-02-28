Clive police looking for suspect accused of using counterfeit debit card

Officers said the victim fell for a phishing scheme.

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Police Department needs your identifying a credit card scammer.

Police say, the suspect used a cloned or counterfeited debit card and pin number of the victim after they fell for a phishing scheme to obtain PINs of compromised debit cards.

The department posted the surveillance pictures on Facebook Thursday.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Maurio Coleman at 515-867-5008.

Officials also want to remind you that a financial institution will not call it's customers and ask personal information or for a PIN.