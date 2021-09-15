Clive police say missing 17-year-old could be endangered

Conner Crouse was last seen near NW 114th and Clark Streets, according to a Facebook post from the Clive Police Department.

CLIVE, Iowa — Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old from Clive who may be endangered.

Conner Crouse was last seen near NW 114th and Clark Streets wearing black shorts and a white Adidas t-shirt, according to a Facebook post from the Clive Police Department.

In the post, police say Conner may be trying to make his way back to Warren County or Indianola.

Anyone who sees Conner is urged to call Westcom at 515-222-3321. Police also ask to not try and detain the boy because he "may resist."

