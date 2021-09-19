Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by vehicle Sunday, Clive PD says

The victim has been identified, but the crash remains under investigation.

CLIVE, Iowa — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while walking along Hickman Road, according to the Clive Police Department.

First responders found the victim in the 9300 block of Hickman Road at 6:28 a.m. Sunday and performed lifesaving measures.

Police had originally asked for the public's help in identifying the woman who was hit, but have since said they were able to confirm her identity. They are withholding that information until family and friends are notified.

“These are always difficult cases to investigate, but it is most important that we do it the right way, for the victim and their loved ones”, said Chief of Police Michael Venema.

Police said the driver was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information should call 515-222-3321.

