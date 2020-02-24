x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Closing arguments expected in Iowa cold case murder trial

The defense team for Jerry Burns called only one witness, a forensic consultant.
Credit: AP
FILE - In a Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, Jerry Burns enters the courtroom during the continuation of a suppression hearing for evidence in the case of Burns of Manchester at the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids. Burns is accused of murdering Michelle Martinko in 1979. Judge Fae Hoover Grinde has barred from trial evidence that Burns searched the internet in the past few years for stories about assault, rape and murder. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa high school student more than 40 years ago. 

Testimony has concluded in the trial of Jerry Burns. He's accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979, in Cedar Rapids. His defense called only one witness. A forensic consultant testified that he didn’t know whether the DNA that prosecutors say came from the killer came from blood or from another bodily fluid. 

A rebuttal witness called by prosecutors said the only biological fluid screened was blood from Martinko's dress.

RELATED: Judge moves cold case trial to different county

RELATED: Michelle Martinko murder suspect held on $5 million cash bond