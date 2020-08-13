Coffee shop becomes sanctuary for residents without power

When people had nowhere to go, a local coffee shop opened it's doors to help those in need.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A safe haven when you feel like you have nowhere to turn.

That's what Zanzibar Coffee on Ingersoll has become this week for many people without power.

"We were incredibly fortunate that we did not lose power at all. Some things are working out well. Initially there was a sense of 'oh my gosh, we can't support these as quickly as we would like' but then it occurred to us that nobody really has anywhere to go or anything to do," owner Julie McQuire said.

Sales were about three times what they had been during this COVID time.

"I see my role here as trying to do what i can to provide a safe place that continues to be comfortable and feels as close to normal as possible," Julie said.