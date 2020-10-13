Coin shortage still impacting laundromats

Some local businesses survive off of coins. So what happens when there's a lack of them?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Have you noticed sings in businesses asking for exact change or for you to use a credit card? More are popping up because of the on-going coin shortage due to the pandemic.

"It’s getting a little bit better. Since I talked to you last, I’ve been able to buy $1,500 worth of quarters from two different banks," explained Virgil Hochstetler, owner of Busy Bubbles laundromat. "Which, isn’t very much.”

Hochstetler owns three Busy Bubbles around the metro. Two only have quarter machines.