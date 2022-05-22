Comic fans gather for first-ever Des Moines Con

The two-day event featured several celebrity guests, such as "Good Burger" star Kel Mitchell.

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you saw some costumed characters around the metro over the weekend, there's a good chance they were heading to Des Moines Con. The convention brought together hundreds of fans from around the Midwest for a celebration of all things nerdy. From comic books to anime, there was plenty for attendees to see.

"A lot of people are just coming here for the first time, or they've been here for a long time, so it's really cool to see other people dressing up and stuff like that," said Jack Larson, who attended the convention.

Fans attended panels with well-known voice actors, showed off their looks at costume contests, and even had a chance to meet celebrities like Kel Mitchell, who starred in "Good Burger." On top of all of that, attendees were able to purchase artwork, comics, and other collectibles from vendors from around the Midwest. Local 5 spoke to one who said that selling at conventions can be huge, especially for artists, if turnout is good.

"It is absolutely crucial. It's really hard. Because when you're a small business...doing shows like this, it's a huge gamble. You never know if the crowds gonna be here, people are gonna show up," said Erik Hodson, an artist who sold his work during the event.

But turnout wasn't an issue for Des Moines Con. Multiple fans who spoke to Local 5 said that having the chance to share their passions with other fans just can't be beat.

"When a little child recognizes a drawing I did, and it's just reaching out to me, there's an emotional reaction. It's hard to repeat that in any other form of work," Hodson said.