Local Iowans came together to make sure this veteran was not alone or forgotten

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A veteran received a special burial at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery Thursday.

"Well, we don't send our veterans, brothers, home alone. This gentleman died in Marshalltown. The veteran's service organizations were notified and we put the word out and we got a nice crowd to send him home to his final resting place," veteran Chuck Thompson said.

"I am a court-appointed guardian for Charlie and he was a very secluded man, he didn't socialize much but for me to see this for Charlie is just amazing and I know he is very proud," Karen Brady with Prairie Rose Care said.

"We probably would have come anyway even if he didn't have much family around here. We are his family," Thompson said.

"Today's event was very heartwarming, very inspiring and nobody has to die alone and that's the important message is there are resources and thank you so much to everyone who came out today," Brady said.