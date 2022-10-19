Flames engulf Busy Bubbles Laundry in Des Moines

There were no injuries reported at the scene. In total, four engines and three aerial units responded to the structure fire.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Flames engulfed a laundromat in Des Moines Wednesday night, according to Des Moines Police.

The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Busy Bubbles Laundry near the intersection of 31st Street and Ingersoll Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Our dispatchers rolled out our crews and from several blocks away we were able to see a lot of orange glow in the sky which indicates we've got an active fire," said Ahman Douglass, spokesperson for Des Moines Fire.

Upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed that everyone was out of the building, including at least one employee and several customers.

"Instantly, we went into a defensive attack," Douglass said.

Earledreana Hughes was inside the laundromat washing her clothes when the fire was discovered.

"We were washing clothes and had got done with the washing machines, so we went over to the dryers," Hughes said. "There was a pop or an explosion, but it wasn't too alarming. One of the workers went to the back to check it and that's when another worker who was outside was like, 'it's on fire it's on fire!'"

Hughes and the others immediately ran out to the parking lot.

There were no injuries reported at the scene. In total, 4 engines and 3 aerial units responded to the structure fire.

Des Moines Fire personnel plan to further investigate the incident. The status of the building, which has been a staple of the community for about 40 years, is unknown at this time.

Commuters should expect an extended closure in the 500 block of 31st Street.

