Communications outage may cause issues with 911 in Polk County

Anyone having issues contacting 911 should call the Polk County non-emergency number at (515) 286-3333

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County deputies say an interruption in phone services provided by Comtech Telecommunication Corporations may affect some 911 calls near the Des Moines metro this weekend.

The outage occurred on Saturday, and is affecting some cellular communications from various cell phone carriers.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office warns It is possible the outage may cause issues for those attempting to call 911 near the metro.

At this time, it is unknown how long the outage will last.

If you are in need of emergency services but are unable to complete a call to 911, deputies say you should call the Polk County non-emergency number at (515) 286-3333.